A Guide to Mentored Hunts

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Sidney Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s youth pheasant season allows young hunters their first crack at upland success. As it requires adult hunters to be with them in the field and not carrying a shotgun, there’s no second guessing who gets the shot at a rising rooster during this special two-day stretch. Having participated in the earliest days of the youth pheasant season when it was created back in the mid-2000s and put together a number of mentored hunts for ringnecks since then, I’ve learned some tricks to help young hunters convert on their first upland birds. What follows are just a few tips to set the stage for success.

