Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe COVID cases, rates, percent positivity remain high, health chief says: 14 deaths tallied; indoor face-covering requirement extended through Oct. 29

 9 days ago

While Buncombe County cases per 100,000 per week “decreased to 295 this week from 351 the week prior,” COVID cases, rates and percent positivity remain at high levels, Stacie Saunders, Buncombe's public health director, reported Sept. 21 in a community update. Her biweekly coronavirus update focusing on Buncombe was unveiled...

