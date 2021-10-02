CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Look For From The Notre Dame Offense vs. Cincinnati

By Bryan Driskell
 9 days ago
No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) takes on No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) today in a battle of Top 10 programs. It's a tremendous opportunity for Notre Dame to make statement on the national scene as doubts about the Irish persist.

If Notre Dame is going to win this game, and look good doing it, the offense must play a lot better. There are five things I'll be looking for from the outset that will tell me that the offense is ready to play its best football.

1. Is the line getting a hat on a hat - Notre Dame's offensive line doesn't have to look like the 2015 or 2017 units, or even the 2020 unit. They just have to do their job at a decent level. Just be solid. Get a hat on a hat, be physical and work your feet through contact. It's basic Offensive Line 101 stuff. People saying it's a talent problem are misguided, the Irish aren't doing the simple things correctly, and if they start doing the simple things correctly this offense will explode. We'll know very early on if the line has made the necessary improvements.

2. Are they mixing up their looks - Notre Dame is starting to get very tendency oriented, and that has to change. When they go 12 personnel they are running and not throwing to whoever lines up as the second tight end. When they go 11 personnel they rarely run the football. We need to see some tendencies broken in this game, we need to see more presnap movement and we need to see players like Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree being moved around to create matchup advantages for the offense. If we see that the offense will thrive, if we don't the Bearcats will do to the offense what Wisconsin and Purdue did.

3. Is the ball coming out quick - Notre Dame needs to get the ball out quickly against Cincinnati, who wants the opposite to happen. They want to take away quicks and force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball longer. This is more of a Tommy Rees concern than it is a Jack Coan or Drew Pyne issue. Yes, the quarterbacks need to get the ball out quickly, but you can't get the ball out quickly if the concepts don't have route options to get the ball out quickly. I want to see Rees get creative with how he attacks Cincinnati, and use the quicks, screens and levels concepts to get the Bearcats to come downhill, which should then open up some big shots down the field.

4. Spread the ball around - Building off points two and three, if those are happening we'll see the offense geared more towards using all the weapons effectively and not just building everything around Michael Mayer and Austin. Those two players must be focal points, absolutely, but Rees needs to do more to design looks for the other skill players and then the quarterback needs to make sure he's making good reads and getting the ball out to those weapons. If Notre Dame can get Williams, Tyree, Lenzy and Avery Davis rolling early (or maybe hit the second tight end once or twice this season) it will then make it much harder to focus on stopping Mayer and Austin.

5. Win on first down - Notre Dame has been awful on third down and if that continues against the Bearcats they'll have a hard time moving the ball and scoring. The problem has been more about a lack of success on first down. Sacks allowed, minuses in the run game, no gains in the run game and incompletions due to pressures have made Notre Dame's first down offense just brutal. If Rees can get that rolling today the offense could really take off.

