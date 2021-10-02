CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night 193 Predictions: Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon odds, analysis

By Michael Pounders
thebodylockmma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolecki: -130 (MyBookie) Solecki is the epitome of a wrestle-boxer. He is a wrestler by trade but has some real heat in his hands. Solecki also has great cardio and is defensively sound on both on the feet and mat. He averages 2.7 significant strikes per minute while only absorbing an impressive .8. Again though, wrestling is what separates Solecki. He averages 2.4 takedowns per fight; and, once he secures the takedown, the round or fight will likely end with him on top. Solecki will shoot a double or single leg, explode with his hips, and look to land in an advantageous position. He keeps his chest close to his opponent, smothers them on the ground, and hunts the choke. I say choke, not submission, because all 7 of Solecki’s submission wins have come by choke. The man squeezes his opponent’s neck like an anaconda with its prey.

thebodylockmma.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

UFC Fight Night 193: Make your predictions for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 193 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 52 with Johnny Walker, Jared Gordon, and Joe Solecki

The 52nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 38. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and the current 10th-ranked light heavyweight, Johnny Walker (1:34). Next, UFC lightweight, Jared Gordon (12:06) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Joe Solecki (28:53).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jared Gordon
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Mixed Martial Artist#Combat#Mma
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson on Deontay Wilder: ‘Is he going in there to win or a big payday?’ against Fury

By Allan Fox: Mike Tyson questions former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s motive for taking his contractual rematch with Tyson Fury for October 9th. ‘Iron’ Mike wonders whether Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is fighting Fury again just for the money and not because he wants to avenge his seventh round knockout loss that he suffered in February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy