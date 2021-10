Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald Thursday appointed Kimberly B.M. Taniyama to fill a judicial position in the District Court of the Third Circuit. Taniyama currently serves as a District Court Per Diem Judge in Kona, and has been with the Law Office of Kimberly B. Taniyama since 2017, representing clients in a wide range of cases in the circuit and family courts. Prior to starting her own practice, she served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Hawaii County for 19 years.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO