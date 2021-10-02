EPEX reveals Wish and Keum's individual teasers for 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'

Another handsome man has appeared before Kim Go Eun on the TVING drama 'Yumi's Cells'. On October 9 KST, still cuts from the upcoming episode of the TVING original series 'Yumi's Cells' were released. The photos showed Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) and Bobby (played by Jinyoung) encountering each other as if by coincidence. In the previous episode, Yumi expressed frustration while trying to prove to her friends that Gu Woong (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) really existed. However, after hearing news of her ex-boyfriend's marriage, her emotion cells spiked up and Yumi began spreading lies that she would also be marrying soon. Of all times, Gu Woong happened to arrive right at the moment Yumi was spreading the lies. Despite realizing what was going on, Gu Woong made viewers' hearts flutter when he went along with Yumi's lie in consideration of her image.

