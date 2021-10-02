EPEX reveals Wish and Keum's individual teasers for 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'
Rookie boy group EPEX continues to get ready for their upcoming 2nd EP album, 'BIPOLAR Pt. 2 – Prelude of Love'. In this set of individual teasers, members Wish and Keum shows off their classic and refined charms. The boys debuted earlier this year in June with their 1st EP album 'Bipolar Pt.1 - Prelude of Anxiety', and they plan to continue their story where they left off with their comeback EP album, 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'.www.allkpop.com
