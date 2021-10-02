WYSO Hires New Full-Time Digital Editor

With the addition of Desmond Winton-Finklea to its news team, WYSO 91.3 FM has its first full-time staffer focused solely on building the station’s online presence. Winton-Finklea will be the daily editorial manager and producer of WYSO’s digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. He also will support the music department and the Center for Community Voices, track and analyze digital metrics, and work with department directors to create and execute the organization’s digital strategy.