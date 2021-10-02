CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

WYSO Hires New Full-Time Digital Editor

By Dayton937
mostmetro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the addition of Desmond Winton-Finklea to its news team, WYSO 91.3 FM has its first full-time staffer focused solely on building the station’s online presence. Winton-Finklea will be the daily editorial manager and producer of WYSO’s digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. He also will support the music department and the Center for Community Voices, track and analyze digital metrics, and work with department directors to create and execute the organization’s digital strategy.

mostmetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Yellow Springs, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Radio#Digital Communications#Television#Wyso 91 3 Fm#Central State University#Wyso Yellow Springs#Npr

Comments / 0

Community Policy