Jo Yu Ri shows her solo debut album 'Glassy' is straight from the fairytale with highlight medley video
Former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu Ri will be making her solo debut soon with 'Glassy'. As previously revealed, Jo Yu Ri has transformed into Cinderella from the fairy tales for her upcoming solo debut. This is a witty take on her name as "Yuri" is also the word for "glass" in Korean. The upcoming single album features 3 tracks including the title track "Glassy", "Express Moon", as well as Jo Yu Ri's collaboration single "Autumn Box" with SG Wannabe's Lee Suk Hoon.www.allkpop.com
