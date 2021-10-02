Jo Yu Ri shows her solo debut album 'Glassy' is straight from the fairytale with highlight medley video

BTS Online concert 'MOTS ON:E' completes its first anniversary in which fans got to see BTS members performing their BE album solo songs for the first time. The solo stage which attracted the most attention in the concert was BTS Jungkook's solo song performance of 'My Time.' It became the highest trending solo performance from MOTS ON:E concert as Jungkook trended in 92 countries, #1 Worldwide & #1 in the US 'My Time' also trended at #5 on MelOn. The highest solo among all performed solo songs.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO