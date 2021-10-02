State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams

Dr. Susan Bunting will leave her position as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education in December after nearly five decades in public education. Bunting, who was confirmed as Secretary by the Delaware Senate in January 2017, spent the previous four decades in the Indian River School District. She began her Indian River career in 1977 as a language arts teacher and later led the district as Superintendent from 2006-2017, including being named Delaware Superintendent of the Year. She has not announced her next steps but intends to remain involved in educator training and development.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO