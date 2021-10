Rookie boy group JUST B has a gift for their fans, and it is a self-made special video for one of their songs "My Way!" "My Way" is a track included on their debut EP 'JUST BURN' which was released earlier this year in June. However, unlike the strong image the group portrayed in their debut title "DAMAGE," "My Way" is a track with fun and refreshing beats. In this self-made special video with a series of videos taken by the members themselves lip-syncing to the song stitched together, the group shows a fun and energetic side of themselves.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO