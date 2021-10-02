CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring

By THOMAS ADAMSON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibms2_0cFAlFgu00
Paris Fashion S/S 2022 Hermes A model wears a creation for the Hermes Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus)

PARIS — (AP) — As weary fashionistas made it to the final sprint of Paris Fashion Week's 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday's runways provided the spark to keep energy going, despite rain and gray skies. Some of the world's top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays.

Here are some highlights of ready-to-wear collections for Spring-Summer 2022:

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD DEFIES DESCRIPTION

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood was in typically eccentric form.

Mixing Glam Rock references from Westwood’s 80s heyday with historic musing and a tongue firmly in cheek, Kronthaler created 66 pieces of fashion mayhem and put on one of the most fun shows this Paris fashion season.

To a plasma screen that projected blown-up images of architecture and textiles, models stood showcasing styles that almost defied description.

Did the pale bridal dress with invisible scaffolding at the back resemble a tent, or was it meant to evoke a garment that had been hung out to dry on a clothesline? A giant white historic hat cut a fine shape, but on closer inspection was made out of a cuddly toy bearing the face of an old bearded man.

But while the humor was undeniable, there were also many moments of sublime fashion design. A trompe l’oeil gown had pale blue fabric “floating” abstractly on its front. The simplest looks were also some of the best, including a draped white gown with a beautiful dynamic whoosh of material.

ANREALAGE GETS CREATIVE

The fashion-forward house of Tokyo’s Kunihiko Morinaga has built up a huge fan base in Japan for his daring concepts that merge art and fashion.

On Saturday, Morinaga did not disappoint.

The award-winning designer treated fashion editors to a collaboration with Oscar-nominated Japanese animation filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda. It was short fashion movie set in the land of “U” — with clothes that evoked the landmark sci-fi movie “Tron.”

Polygonal silhouettes made from triangles of fabrics in his signature patchwork were immersed in the fictional universe of a sort of futuristic Japan.

They were made from vintage garments and hi-tech reflective fabrics that the house said were made using a special bonding technique. The designs' matching platform sandals were embellished with the same motif. It was an interesting comment on how the digital world has affected the fashion industry.

Morinaga said the idea of the show began when he was asked by Hosoda to create the virtual stage costume for a concert scene in “BELLE” (2021), his upcoming animated feature film.

PARED DOWN ELIE SAAB

Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab toned down his aesthetic for spring with a simple and tasteful collection.

Logo-emblazoned prints began the display. But the looks departed quickly -- and thankfully -- from this rather unsubtle idea towards light shirt dresses with segments of lace detailing.

A white, loose proportioned dress had a stylish minimalist, almost clinical feel. It worked well against a vanilla handbag and matching sandals.

Delicate touches abounded in this welcome direction for the designer famed for his va-va-voom silhouettes. His signature high or cinched waists were still here — but executed softly.

The piece de resistance? A teal green 70s jumpsuit hybrid with pleats that flapped stylishly through the air.

VALENTINO

In the heart of Paris’ most fashionable and streetwise district Le Marais, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli let his hair down. It made for a vibrant and varied collection entitled “Rendez Vous.”

For spring, his aim was to show fashion as it should be - worn on the street. And that he did literally.

There were gleaming gold sequins, eye-popping color, baggy jeans and sheeny Juliette sleeves that smacked of the 80s. This season, the Italian designer moved in a welcome disco-infused direction.

Yet, the designs remained finessed despite the street-musing: One loose, menswear suit in emerald had a silk foulard collar in lavender flapping out delicately from underneath. Silken material ensured that this collection maintained a real sense of luxuriance throughout.

“(This is) street not meant as streetwear but conceived... as real life,” clarified the house of Piccioli’s intentions.

When the show ended, like true Parisians, guests were handed bouquets of local flowers sourced from real flower sellers in the Ile-de-France region, while the models strutted around the city streets to thunderous cheers.

___

Thomas Adamson can be followed at Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Valentino says it with flowers at Paris Fashion Week show

Valentino gave its pared down fashion audience a taste of real Parisian life on Friday. Its show featured flower stands, traditional bistro chairs and tables at which guests, including singer Giveon and “The Crown” star Vanessa Kirby, were served wine by waiters. Members of the public stared on from real-life...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

All the Prettiest Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Beauty Moments

Paris Fashion Week is in full force, and the beauty looks for its spring/summer 2022 season is delivering major hair and makeup inspiration for everyone, no matter what your aesthetic may be. For minimalists, you'll love what Victoria/Tomas sent down the runway. You're going to want to get your favorite multi-use makeup product ready. More into old Hollywood, classic glam? Scroll straight to Dior for a fun twist on your signature black liner look. If you're all about experimentation, Kenneth Ize's gilded makeup and Weinsanto's hot pink menagerie of looks are sure to thrill you just as they wowed us. And that's just a quick PFW beauty preview. Tons of gorgeousness is ahead.
RETAIL
abc17news.com

Paris Fashion Week goes colorful, soft and underwater

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week has plunged viewers to the depths of the oceans, and shaken up identity politics in the office. But all eyes looked expectantly to Friday evening’s display, by Valentino. The elasticity of water was the anchor for Issey Miyake’s collection, which featured swimming caps and vividly colored hats resembling marine creatures. But it was shape in its purest form that began Friday’s collection — presented against a backdrop of minimalist square paneling.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Elie Saab
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
Vogue Magazine

With Dior, Eyeliner Gets Playful at Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Peter Philips to parlay a universal beauty trope like the ’60s eye into a statement for these times: In negative space lies the potential for freedom of expression. Picking up on the gold “half-liner” seen at Dior’s haute couture show in July and Maria Grazia Chiuri’s inspirations...
MAKEUP
GQMagazine

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Take a deep breath: we're almost at the end of fashion week. But what an end it'll be! It's time for Paris, home to some of the heaviest hitters on the planet. Prepare for Dior and Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga and Givenchy. And more than that, prepare for some enormous personal style.
PARIS, NY
Public Radio International PRI

Paris Fashion Week is back after an existential crisis

In 2020, the pandemic put a stop to most runway shows. Designers were forced to show their collections digitally and industry insiders wondered, "Is the fashion show, as we know it, dead?" But despite all the soul-searching, things are pretty much back to normal. The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theface.com

Everything going down at Paris Fashion Week!

Isabel Marant SS22: bohemian serenity and nonchalance. Inspired by the work of Swiss photographer Hans Feurer, the French designer presented an athletic, buoyant collection with a feminine edge. Saint Laurent SS22: an all killer, knife-edge affair. Angular cuts! Meticulous craft! Austere lines! The influence of Paloma Picasso makes for a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#Fashion Shows#Ap#Japanese
Footwear News

A Protester Disrupts the Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Show During Paris Fashion Week

The Louis Vuitton spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week had an unexpectedly climactic finale — thanks to a surprise protester today. As models made their final walk across the brand’s catwalk at the Louvre Museum, a protestor disrupted the scene by storming the runway with signs reading: “Overconsumption = Extinction.” The anti-consumerism statement aimed to highlight the wasteful side effects of the fashion industry, and the sign also included the logos of three French organizations including Les Amis de la Terre, Youth For Climate France and Extinction Rebellion France. After her entrance, the protestor was  brought to the ground and removed by security...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

The Top Shows From Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022: Balenciaga, Lanvin, Raf Simons & More

In person shows are back in Paris, and brands took full advantage, providing us with big moments and exciting clothes. Whether it was the AZ Factory tribute show for late designer Alber Elbaz or the Balenciaga premiere event that also included an episode of The Simpsons, brands were eager to capture our attention in meaningful ways. Here are he highlights from Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

How a Fashion Director Survived Paris Fashion Week

"Having recently joined Neiman Marcus as fashion and lifestyle director, I am responsible for the overarching fashion vision for the stores and website. I identify the trends, key pieces, and new brands for next season, work with an incredible buying team on the assortment for each brand, and collaborate with the creative teams on how to bring this all to life in six months time for our amazing customers. It is an amazing blend of business strategy, creative thinking, and, of course, fashion savvy."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
thefocus.news

Lewis Hamilton attends 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A few days after winning his historic 100th Formula One grand prix, Lewis Hamilton was in Paris for the 2021 Fashion Week. It’s just the latest appearance he’s made at a fashion show as he hunts for a record eighth world title. Lewis Hamilton in Paris for fashion week. Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Actor dies in accident at Bolshoi Theater

MOSCOW — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow’s Bolshoi theater. The reports cited witnesses as saying that the actor appeared to have exited the stage on the wrong side during a Saturday evening performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “Sadko” and was struck by scenery being lowered.
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
64K+
Followers
73K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy