Honda Chief Executive Masashi Yamamoto reckons the Japanese manufacturer will return to Formula 1 in the future, as they near the end of their latest chapter in the sport. The current season is Honda's last in F1, so they can focus on carbon neutral projects, although the company will continue to supply Red Bull's and AlphaTauri's engines from their base in Sakura in 2022, before a full handover to Red Bull Powertrains in 2023.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO