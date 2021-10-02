CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) Opens

 9 days ago
Provided by Prince William County Joint Information Center. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will open offering first, second, third, and oostber doses for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in the Prince William Health District. The CVC will be operated by Prince William Health District (PWHD), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and Ashbritt, a vaccination vendor. The location is the former Gander Mountain store, 14011 Worth Ave., Woodbridge. The CVC will have appointments from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Walk-ins accepted.

PWLiving

Vaccines Recommended For Pregnant People

The COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for pregnant people. CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all people aged 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to get pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future. CDC recommendations align with those from professional medical organizations serving people who are pregnant, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Sentara Launches The Pink Promise

Sentara Healthcare is asking the community to make The Pink Promise during the month of October. The Pink Promise is a commitment to getting a breast cancer screening by scheduling a mammogram, or to remind someone they care about to schedule a mammogram. “We created The Pink Promise because the...
ADVOCACY
PWLiving

Local Hospitals, Medical Offices Update Names After July 1 Ownership Change

Effective Oct. 1, all facilities formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to align with UVA Health, which became its sole owner on July 1. This includes all acute care facilities, ambulatory and outpatient locations, and medical group offices throughout the Northern Virginia and Culpeper areas. The three acute care facilities in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper are now doing business as:
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Woodbridge Hotel Recieves Industry Award

Celebrating the Best of the Hospitality and Tourism Industry. Monday night, the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA) celebrated the best of the hospitality and tourism industry during their 2021 Ordinary Awards presentation and dinner at the Omni Richmond Hotel. Winners for the sixth annual event were announced to an audience of 220 industry peers and leaders from across the state.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Zion Church Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 16

Zion Church Woodbridge is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 16, and it includes COVID testing and vaccinations. Visit zionchurch.org/covid19/ to register for testing or vaccinations. The fair will be held in the Hylton Memorial Chapel Parking Lot, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
RELIGION
PWLiving

Sentara Creates Public COVID-19 Hospitalized Patient Dashboard

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Sentara has launched a new public dashboard that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients by hospital location. This tool is to help the public understand trends of COVID-19 hospitalizations in their community. The data is updated daily, Monday to Friday. Data from these dashboards can help showcase current hospitalization trends among COVID-19 patients, and the percent of COVID-19 patients out of the total number of hospitalized inpatients.
HEALTH SERVICES
PWLiving

Five Things to Know about COVID-19 as Kids Head Back to School

Going back to school this year was supposed to look a little different after the rollout of the vaccine and communities starting to show signs of normalcy. Instead, COVID-19 cases are spiking again, mask mandates are back in some institutions, and community spread is higher than ever. Jennifer Rickerby, FNP,...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Booster Shots 65 Years and Older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians 65 years and up as well as those at high risk for severe COVID-19. This is simply a recommendation at this point. Booster doses will not be available in...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Ratified Title Group: Customer Service-Focused

Ratified Title Group (RTG) is a real estate settlement company located in Northern Virginia that handles the closing transaction and escrow hold for properties bought and sold throughout Virginia, Maryland and D.C. They first opened their doors in February 2018 and have experienced tremendous growth since. Successful From the Start.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

More Available Listings in the August 2021 Prince William Housing Market

Provided by REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR) REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR) has gathered Prince William County’s most recent market statistics, generated by Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, and SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time. The market statistics are gathered through data provided by VAR and Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Dr. Alice Tang Named Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is pleased to announce Alice Tang, DO, MPH, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tang joined Sentara Healthcare in 2017. She was previously the Medical Director at Sentara Lake Ridge and co-director of the Stroke Program at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center before accepting this position.
HEALTH SERVICES
PWLiving

Hylton Performing Arts Center Vaccination Policy

The Hylton is excited to welcome audiences back to indoor performances and want to do so as safely as possible. The Hylton joins performing arts venues across the greater Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. area, in providing the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, by requiring that audience members provide proof of vaccination to attend all live public performances at our indoor venues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

