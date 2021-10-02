Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) Opens
Provided by Prince William County Joint Information Center. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will open offering first, second, third, and oostber doses for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in the Prince William Health District. The CVC will be operated by Prince William Health District (PWHD), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and Ashbritt, a vaccination vendor. The location is the former Gander Mountain store, 14011 Worth Ave., Woodbridge. The CVC will have appointments from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Walk-ins accepted.princewilliamliving.com
