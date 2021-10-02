CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway’s EVs Break Through The 90% Barrier — Tesla Takes Top Two Trophies

By Dr. Maximilian Holland
CleanTechnica
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorway’s plugin electric vehicle market share in September broke new ground, hitting 91.5% with full electrics alone taking 77.5% share. Diesels lost more than half their share year-on-year, falling to just 2.3%, with petrol and plugless hybrids not faring much better. Overall auto market volume was 17992 units, slightly above seasonal norms. The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 took the top two spots.

CleanTechnica

Tesla Model 3 Outsells Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, And Mercedes C-Class In Germany!

Elon Musk has been challenging other automakers to build compelling electric cars for years now, and many are finally picking up the gauntlet. The auto industry is in chaos at the moment due to a critical lack of computer chips, but nonetheless, it has to be a shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes — the proud triumvirate of premium German carmakers — to learn that the Tesla Model 3 outsold all of their midsize, combustion engined offerings combined in Germany is September.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Redesigned Headlights To Not Blind While Bright — Legal In Europe, Not In US

Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a tweet about headlights — yep, headlights. Paul Kelly shared a photo of new Tesla headlights at the Berlin factory and noted that the lights are fully adaptive on the Berlin-built Model Y. In his second tweet, he shared a video. Elon Musk responded and said something that many who suffer from photophobia (those who are extremely sensitive to light) would find relieving — if only it were legal here.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Sales & Future of Tesla Discussion with Ride the Lightning, Starman, & EVANNEX

Matt Pressman and I recently had what sounded like a fun and useful idea — connect with a few top Tesla followers and thought leaders at the 2021 Tesla Annual Meeting for a post-meeting chat. Attending the meeting ended up being out of the question, but the modification to the plan may have resulted in an even better show anyway. To start with, aside from myself, this is who was on the show:
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

21% of Automobiles Sold in Netherlands in September Were Fully Electric!

The Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market slowed down a bit last month, with 7,904 plugin registrations logged in September, representing just a 1% increase year over year (YoY). However, because the overall market was down 16% compared to September 2020 (which was itself a bad month, as it had crashed 22% over the same month in 2019), one can’t really complain about it. Last month’s PEV share of the overall passenger auto market reached an amazing 32% (21% BEV), pulling the year-to-date PEV share to 23% (13% BEV) and the total tally to 53,330 units.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Goal: 20 Million Annual Car Sales by 2030

Usually the big headlines from Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting come from the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. And there were some key takeaways which we’ll touch on in a moment. That said, what struck me was a statement early on when Tesla’s Board Chair Robyn Denholm said, “By 2030, we are aiming to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year.”
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Dacia Spring Leads Italy’s BEV Market To Record 8% In September As Tesla Model Y Lands

Originally published on opportunity:energy. It is a momentous time for electric vehicles throughout Europe. September sales have brought fresh records throughout the continent’s major car markets, and all this is happening in the background of a wider crisis for traditional powertrains. In a quarter-end month filled with expectations for market share as well as individual model exploits, Italy’s car market does not disappoint and boasts historical highs and new entries.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Goal Is To Sell 20 Million EVs Per Year By 2030

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Cybertruck Delayed Till End Of 2022, Semi 2023 — Lot of Supply Chain Challenges

The electric vehicle I have been most eager to see hit the market for several years has been the Tesla Semi. It would be a massive lie if I didn’t say that I’m disappointed the Semi is delayed until 2023 (at least). I’m also not surprised, given that former President of Automotive Jerome Guillen left Tesla earlier this year and that was 100% his baby. (See articles on our 2019 interview with Jerome here and here.)
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

EV Rental Company Dropping All EVs Aside From Tesla's Vehicles

If you had to ask one person what they think of Tesla's cars, who might it be? Surely not an overly hardcore Tesla fan who can say no wrong about the company. Not a Tesla hater who's been insisting for years that the brand is minutes away from bankruptcy. How about a rental company that has used a number of EVs for its company for two and a half years? It seems the latter would be able to provide some very objective information.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

German EV Rental Car Company Makes Tesla Its Only Brand

ElektroHub, a German battery electric vehicle company that once offered a variety of EVs for rent, is changing its selection to only renting out Tesla vehicles. Alex Voigt shared a video on Twitter about this and added that this is why he sharply criticizes auto manufacturers for offering battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that are not compelling or have significant issues. He pointed out that a BEV that isn’t convincing will risk people claiming that the technology, service, and charging aren’t mature. In his opinion, most of the electric vehicles on the market bring that risk.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Full Electrics Overtake Diesel In Germany — Record Plugin EV Share Nears 30%

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicle market share of 28.7% in September 2021, up almost 2x year-on-year. Full electrics alone took 17.1% of the market, overtaking diesel’s share (15.9%) for the first time. The overall auto market, at 196,972 units, was down around 20% from the same month in 2019 (pre-COVID). VW Group strongly dominated EV sales.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Thoughts On Cathie Wood’s Take On GM Blaming The Chip Shortage For Low US Sales

As you may recall, I recently wrote about Tesla’s 3rd quarter sales being much better than some of its competitors in terms of year-over-year change — especially GM’s. Despite the chip shortage, Tesla announced record sales in Q3, while GM and a few other automakers saw big drops in their Q3 sales. Is it really the chip shortage, or is it something else? ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood had a thought about this.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Norway’s Planned Luxury EV Tax Could Slow Sales Of High-End Models

Norway’s next government may introduce a so-called luxury EV tax on the most expensive electric vehicles, which could dent demand of the high-end Tesla models and slow the penetration of zero-emission vehicles in the country with the highest EV adoption rate. The Labor party’s Jonas Gahr Stoere is expected to...
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

UK Plugin EV Share Above 20% In September, Tesla Model 3 Overall Bestseller

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.65% share in September, up over 2x year-on-year. Full battery electrics outperformed, alone taking 15.2% share and a record 32,721 unit volume. Old-school diesel sales fell off a cliff, dropping to under 5% market share in an overall auto market down ~45% in volume from seasonal norms at just over 215,000 units. With an end of quarter push, the Tesla Model 3 was the UK’s overall best seller in September.
WORLD
insideevs.com

Let's Take A Closer Look At Tesla's Record-Breaking Quarter

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY

