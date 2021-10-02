Norway’s EVs Break Through The 90% Barrier — Tesla Takes Top Two Trophies
Norway’s plugin electric vehicle market share in September broke new ground, hitting 91.5% with full electrics alone taking 77.5% share. Diesels lost more than half their share year-on-year, falling to just 2.3%, with petrol and plugless hybrids not faring much better. Overall auto market volume was 17992 units, slightly above seasonal norms. The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 took the top two spots.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0