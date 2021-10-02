Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl released from jail to await trial
A police officer from Passaic County charged with sex offenses against an underage girl was released from jail Friday over the objections of prosecutors. Mark Stinnard, 37, who was arrested Monday, was ordered released during a remote court hearing. Superior Court Judge Imre Karaszegi Jr. ruled against an assistant prosecutor who argued for pre-trial detention, calling Stinnard a danger to the community and a flight risk.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0