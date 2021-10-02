Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl released from jail to await trial

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

