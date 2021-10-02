Greece Rejects EU Proposal for Border Monitors
ATHENS — Greece has rejected a request by the European Union to set up an independent process to monitor border controls and illegal migration. The Greek snub is said to have infuriated Brussels, which has been extremely critical of Athens for its alleged illegal practice of migrant pushbacks. The rejection could imperil millions of dollars in financial support that Greece needs to boost its capabilities in fending off illegal migration. That is especially true as Europe braces for a wave of Afghan migrants streaming to the West after the Taliban takeover.www.voanews.com
