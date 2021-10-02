CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth has announced his retirement

By By Dakin Andone, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth, the original lead singer of Van Halen, has announced his retirement in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth told the newspaper in a phone call. "This is the first, and only, official announcement ... You've got the news. Share it with the world."

