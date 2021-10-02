CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona city celebrates London Bridge’s 50th anniversary

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the western Arizona resort town along the Colorado River. Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, a costume contest and sports competitions. Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch purchased the stone bridge in 1968 for approximately $2 million and had it transported by ship and truck from London in pieces. That process and reconstruction took three years, leading to the October 1971 dedication.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Arizona City, AZ
Government
City
Arizona City, AZ
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Bridge#Lake Havasu#Colorado River#Stone Bridge#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy