The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry hasn't just produced great games, it has seen Auburn and Georgia battle it out in dozens upon dozens of notable recruiting battles. While those fights have happened in multiple states, most seem to occur in Georgia. That, of course, makes perfect sense. Not only are the Bulldogs located there, but Auburn sits not far from the Alabama-Georgia state line. The state of Georgia, in fact, is just as important (some would say more so) to Auburn recruiting as is the Tigers' home state. Then, there is this -- with Georgia's population explosion in recent decades, the state never has been more loaded with talent.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO