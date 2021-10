Boston College will be back in action at Alumni Stadium this weekend when No. 22 NC State comes to Chestnut Hill for the Eagles' second straight primetime kickoff. ESPN's Football Power Index offered predictions for Boston College's 2021 season earlier in the year, but those predictions were made under different circumstances. Phil Jurkovec was the quarterback when the FPI had Boston College winning eight games in Jeff Hafley's second season at the helm. Now, Dennis Grosel is the quarterback with Jurkovec injured and the Eagles sit at 3-1 with a six-point loss at Clemson the only blemish on their record.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO