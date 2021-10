Very similar to Saturday at this time with just a little less in the number of fair weather clouds, today’s weather for the early afternoon continues to be mainly sunny and warm for this time of year. At the 1 pm roundup, temperatures were ranging from 78 degrees in Alexander City to as warm as 85 down in Troy. Birmingham was at 83 degrees. No change for the rest of the day, as highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across the area. Skies will be clear for tonight through the overnight hours, with lows dipping into the lower to mid 60s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO