Sutherland, Martell Join Stephen King Film

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Sutherland (“The Hunger Games”) and Jaeden Martell (“Knives Out”) have signed on for the leading roles in the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” for Blumhouse Productions and Netflix. Boasting a “Stand By Me”-style tone and taken from King’s 2020 novella “If It Bleeds,”...

