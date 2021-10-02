Daton Fix Makes the World Championship Finals

Daton Fix started his quest to become a Senior World Champion a long time ago, but the matches to his first Senior World Medal started Saturday in Oslo, Norway. Fix opened things up with Bulgaria’s Georgi Vangelov. Fix got a shot clock point and a takedown in the first period and went to the second with a 3-0 lead. He expanded on that with two takedowns, and at the last second of the match hit a 4-point throw to win with an 11-0 tech. This ultimately ended up being Fix’ toughest test on the way to the finals, as he went on an unstoppable tear from there.