I truly did not know a single thing about this movie until I had to do my job here and generate a few words about its debut as an HBO Saturday Night Movie. So, just what is VOYAGERS? Is a sci-fi film written and directed by Neil Burger for Lionsgate. Burger does not have a lot of movies on his resume, but you might have heard of The Illusionist and Divergent out of the dozen he’s done. This work is about a space mission with a special crew onboard. Lionsgate described the work this way – Set in the near future, the film chronicles the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what’s outside the ship or who they’re becoming inside it.

