The unlikely trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has ended. After a draw on the first fight, and a particularly dominant performance from Fury on the second, most people didn’t think we’d need to see a third contest, at least this soon. They proved everyone wrong though, and the fight proved to be far better, more entertaining, and more competitive than the first two combined.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO