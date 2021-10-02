Cruel Intentions Series Reboot in the Works for Amazon’s IMDb TV
Cruel Intentions is reported to be rebooted in the form of a show streaming on Amazon. The original 1999 film featured Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillipe in the starring roles. Cruel Intentions was a hit phenomenon, catapulting its leads into stardom. The film was a modern adaptation of the infamous French novel Dangerous Liaisons. The film utilized the elite world of New York’s Upper East Side even before Gossip Girl. Cruel Intentions followed spoiled Manhattanites Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil in their cruel bet to break a virginal girl’s heart. The film was savage and quickly became a cult classic.thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0