Tickets on sale now for NOTL Rotary Club's 'Enchanted Wonderland' and holiday house tour
Niagara-on-the-Lake's "enchanted wonderland" and Rotary Holiday House Tour are back – and tickets are selling quickly. If you like interior design, architecture and seasonal decorations, on Dec. 3 and 4 you will be able to tour seven "gorgeous, professionally decorated homes, visit local historic and cultural sites, sample complimentary tastings from featured wineries and enjoy specially priced luncheons," the NOTL Rotary Club says.www.niagaranow.com
