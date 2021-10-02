CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Tickets on sale now for NOTL Rotary Club's 'Enchanted Wonderland' and holiday house tour

By Niagara Now
niagaranow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiagara-on-the-Lake's "enchanted wonderland" and Rotary Holiday House Tour are back – and tickets are selling quickly. If you like interior design, architecture and seasonal decorations, on Dec. 3 and 4 you will be able to tour seven "gorgeous, professionally decorated homes, visit local historic and cultural sites, sample complimentary tastings from featured wineries and enjoy specially priced luncheons," the NOTL Rotary Club says.

www.niagaranow.com

Lifestyle
City
#Ticket Sales#Interior Design#Real Estate#Notl Rotary Club#Enchanted Wonderland#Rotary Holiday House Tour#The Notl Rotary Club#Covid#Niagaraonthelakerotary Ca
