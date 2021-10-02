CMC Forum: Building Inclusive Communities
Join CMC in partnership with the Building Inclusive Communities for a critical and timely conversation about inclusive communities and new ideas on how to achieve them. Featuring Richard Kahlenberg, Director of K-12 Equity and Senior Fellow, The Century Foundation; Lori Ann Feibel, President, Bexley City Council; and Calvin Cooper, CEO and Co-founder, Rhove, with host Kim M. Campbell, Ph.D., Director, Enrollment Management, Mount Carmel School of Nursing.www.wcbe.org
