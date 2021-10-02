CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexley, OH

CMC Forum: Building Inclusive Communities

wcbe.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin CMC in partnership with the Building Inclusive Communities for a critical and timely conversation about inclusive communities and new ideas on how to achieve them. Featuring Richard Kahlenberg, Director of K-12 Equity and Senior Fellow, The Century Foundation; Lori Ann Feibel, President, Bexley City Council; and Calvin Cooper, CEO and Co-founder, Rhove, with host Kim M. Campbell, Ph.D., Director, Enrollment Management, Mount Carmel School of Nursing.

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bexley, OH
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Exclusionary Zoning#Cmc Forum#K 12 Equity#The Century Foundation#Bexley City Council#Enrollment Management#Wysiwyg#The New York Times#The American Prospect

Comments / 0

Community Policy