Official: House fire in Elmont traps occupants; 2 in critical condition

A serious house fire in Elmont left occupants injured this morning.

According to Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro, people were trapped inside 1498 Marshall Street when firefighters first arrived on the scene just after 6 a.m.

One adult is in critical condition. A child was also initially reported in critical condition, but it has not yet been confirmed. Three other occupants suffered serious injuries. Two Elmont firefighters were transported to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

It took fire crews 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. Officials believe four of the house occupants are family members and the fifth is a tenant. The incident is not believed to be criminal in nature.

The mutual aid event included fire departments from Franklin Square, Floral Park, South Floral Park, Stewart Manor, Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Valley Stream, Hewlett, Lakeview, Malverne and Mineola Volunteer Ambulance.