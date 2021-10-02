CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best pumpkin spice products to get this fall

By Emily Verona, BestReviews
 8 days ago

Getting ready for pumpkin spice season

Fall means pumpkin spice latte season, but the delights of pumpkin spice aren’t just reserved for coffee. They are the embodiment of everything crispy and cozy and autumnal. These days, there’s a pumpkin spice spin on everything—coffee, candles, snacks, soaps, even clothing and décor. So if pumpkin spice season is your favorite time of year and you want everyone to know it, consider picking up a few extra pumpkin spice-inspired goodies for fall.

Top pumpkin spice products

Pumpkin spice products for the kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8m48_0cFAWdzz00

McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

For all your fall baking needs, there’s this must-have pumpkin spice seasoning. It features rich notes of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and Allspice. Use it to add pumpkin spice to a basic recipe or use it for a little extra spice in an existing pumpkin spice dish.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpGws_0cFAWdzz00

Paramount Coffee Fall In Love Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

This medium roast ground coffee is roasted with 100% Arabica beans and provides that pumpkin spice flavor and aroma you love. It is heavy on the pumpkin and satisfying on crisp fall days.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMr3j_0cFAWdzz00

Blackberry Patch Pumpkin Spice Syrup

This pumpkin spice syrup is made with real pumpkins in small batches. It’s all-natural with less sugar than some of its competitors and adds a nice touch to pancakes and waffles.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDGGx_0cFAWdzz00

nefarmhousefesign Pumpkin Spice Latte Mini Wood Framed Sign

This cute illustrated sign reads “fresh brewed gourmet pumpkin spice latte 25 cents” and will look great in any kitchen. It comes in two sizes and the included wooden frame is offered in several styles.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O42Mh_0cFAWdzz00

Jordan’s Sugar-Free Skinny Syrups Pumpkin 3 Pack

This set makes for a great gift or addition to your own kitchen. It features three bottles of calorie and sugar-free syrups in pumpkin caramel, pumpkin spice and pumpkin cheesecake flavors that pair well with iced coffee and mixed drinks.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxbMi_0cFAWdzz00

FoxyMug Pumpkin Spice Coffee Mug

Available in two designs and two sizes, this mug features a Starbucks-inspired logo with a pumpkin spice twist on both sides. It is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNMgC_0cFAWdzz00


Twinings of London Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Bags

This pumpkin spice black tea is full-bodied with rich flavors for pumpkin spice fans who prefer tea to coffee, but also love the soothing flavor of chai. The tea bags come 20 to a box.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqfLU_0cFAWdzz00

Dickinson’s Country Pumpkin Butter

Each of these bottles contains 9 ounces of delicious, flavorful pumpkin butter. Similar to jam, it makes for a great spread on toast or in cottage cheese.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin spice products for bath and body

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQYjP_0cFAWdzz00

LittleFlowerSoapCo Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

This handmade pumpkin spice lip balm smells like fall. It is moisturizing and will last on your lips even as you eat and drink.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plu4n_0cFAWdzz00

Plantlife Pumpkin Spice Aromatherapy Herbal Soap

This handmade 4-ounce bar of soap is made with natural ingredients and has a warm, spicy aroma. It is also a vegan product, free of artificial fragrances, chemicals and preservatives.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7oHg_0cFAWdzz00

Greenwich Bay Spiced Pumpkin Hand and Body Lotion

This Shea butter lotion is made for sensitive skin with pumpkin oil, clove oil, olive oil, vitamin E and cocoa butter. It’s got a lovely smell and lasts long for a moisturizer.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHQtD_0cFAWdzz00

Root Candles Pumpkin Spice Candle

This candle is made from beeswax and paraffin wax in a stylish tumbler-style glass. It’s available in several sizes and manages to produce less soot while still burning longer.

Sold by Amazon , Wayfair and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ifz8_0cFAWdzz00

Bastion Pumpkin Spice Moisturizing Pearlized Liquid Hand Wash

Here is a 128-ounce jug of antibacterial soap you can use to refill your year-round or seasonal soap dispensers. It’s got a great pumpkin scent and is gentle for sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin spice themed clothing and accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n98cn_0cFAWdzz00

HennelPaperCo Pumpkin Spice Latte Pin

This sweet enamel pin is designed to look like a cozy mug of pumpkin spice latte with extra whipped cream. The pin is 1.25 inches wide with a metal butterfly clasp.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeFS1_0cFAWdzz00

strongconfidentYOU Pumpkin Spice is My Favorite Season Shirt

This t-shirt reads “pumpkin spice is my favorite season” in a fun font with a nice fall-themed outline. Available in several sizes and colors, this shirt comes in cotton or a cotton/polyester blend.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyFMU_0cFAWdzz00

SheenaCrafts Pumpkin Spice Latte Earrings

These handcrafted earrings are designed to look like little to-go cups of pumpkin spice lattes. They are made of maple wood and hand-painted with hypoallergenic stainless steel backs.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnZmJ_0cFAWdzz00

IronPickle Pumpkin Spice AF Tote Bag

This 15-inch by 15-inch tote says “pumpkin spice AF” on the front. It is made from 100% spun polyester fabric and has cotton handles.

Sold by Etsy

Pumpkin spice products for pets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU0MJ_0cFAWdzz00

ZippyPaws NomNomz Plush Squeaker Pumpkin Spice Dog Toy

This squeaky dog toy looks just like a little pumpkin spice latte, complete with a whip cream design on top. The plush toy is 8-inches by 5-inches in size and holds together well over time.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG92W_0cFAWdzz00

Portland Pet Food Company All-Natural Pumpkin Dog Treat Biscuits

These pumpkin-flavored dog treats are a tasty snack for dogs of all ages. They are made from 100% natural ingredients and contain no gluten, wheat or grain.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EDZH_0cFAWdzz00

PawesomePups Pumpkin Spice Dog Collar

This handmade dog collar features a fall-themed print dotted with pumpkins, donuts, leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. It comes in several sizes. You can machine wash it, but you should lay it flat to dry.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHFpa_0cFAWdzz00

DevotedDoggy Pumpkin Cat Collar

This little cotton collar is handmade and features donuts and pumpkin spice lattes against a navy blue background. It even comes with the option of being embroidered.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvUEo_0cFAWdzz00

Pet House Pumpkin Spice Candle

This 100% natural soy wax candle is designed to eliminate pet odors. It burns for up to 60 hours with a cozy fall pumpkin spice smell and comes in an eco-friendly reusable glass jar.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

