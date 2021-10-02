CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro

By Rosie Langello, Kim Kalunian, Shaun Towne
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJGO0_0cFAWMBk00

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s a playoff-like atmosphere at Gillette Stadium, despite it being only Week 4 of the regular season.

Fans from all over were milling about on Friday as the excitement continued to build for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Brady Returns: Take the poll, see fans’ predictions for Patriots-Bucs

Not only will it be the first time Tom Brady squares off against his former team in Foxboro — it may also be the last, making tickets a hot commodity.

“This is currently the second most expensive tickets ever sold for a sporting event in Boston, only behind the recent Stanley Cup Game 7 that the Bruins played in a couple of years ago,” said Victor Matheson, a professor of economics at the College of Holy Cross.

In terms of ticket prices, it’s the number-one selling regular season game in the NFL this year.

12 News caught up with fans from as far away as Tampa and Los Angeles who were in town for the game.

Brady’s return to Foxboro bringing much-needed boost in business

The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Friday. The only absence was running back James White, who was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending hip injury .

On the Bucs’ side, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game after suffering a rib injury last weekend.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses last week, and that’s clearly been the focus of both teams, but it’s hard to ignore the intense history behind the matchup.

Speaking to the media Friday morning, Belichick spoke highly of his longtime quarterback, but in a way that said, ‘please stop asking me about it.’

“We’ve talked about that for two decades,” he said. “I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady, and I still feel that way.”

Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Patriots for 1st time

On Thursday, Brady spoke equally well of his former play caller.

“He’s a great coach, obviously, a great coach and has everyone prepared,” Brady said. “Does a great job, taught me a lot, was a good mentor to me for a long time, and I really enjoyed my time in New England.”

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

New England Nation is your source of in-depth Patriots coverage through game day. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence, Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh will break down the matchup and give you fresh insight about the game.

Then, join us at 6 p.m. on FOX Providence for our live 30-minute special from Gillette Stadium — New England Nation: Brady Returns — as we look at all the history leading up to kickoff.

Brady Returns: Live New England Nation special airs Sunday at 6

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood gets fans talking with special Tom Brady tribute

Carrie Underwood shared a special tribute to Tom Brady on Thursday ahead of his much anticipated game against former team the New England Patriots. The country star, who sings the anthem to Sunday Night Football, reworked the track to celebrate the upcoming game, singing: "Brady's going home, Brady's going home, Brady's going home on Sunday night."
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#American Football#Wpri#Patriots Bucs#The College Of Holy Cross#Patriots#Mattpaddocktv#Buccaneers
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Richard Sherman Reunites With Tom Brady At The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are quite used to sharing a football field. They’ve done it many times throughout their careers. In the past, though, they’ve always met as rivals. For the next year, they’ll be stepping onto it together as teammates. In a move that’s caused mild surprise across the NFL, Sherman has signed a one year contract in Tampa Bay. In typical style, the experienced cornerback broke the news himself on his podcast. The deal is expected to earn the football veteran £2.25m, with half a million dollars of that sum guaranteed. Sherman...
NFL
bucsreport.com

The Football Gods are Fawning Over Foxboro

Sixty-seven yards is all that separates Tom Brady from Drew Brees for the NFL career passing yards leader. The record currently held by Brees sits at 80,358. In the Buccaneers loss at Los Angeles last Sunday, Brady sits at 80,291 after going 41/55 for 432 yards and one touchdown, last week. Although sixty-eight yards to reach this milestone appears doable for Brady. Searching for a running game in Massachusetts would be highly desirable for Tampa Bay fans.
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

927
Followers
430
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy