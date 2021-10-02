CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Where they stand: Council candidates sound off

By JASON WALSH INDEX-TRIBUNE SENIOR REPORTER
Sonoma Index Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the candidates The Sonoma Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. City Council candidates James Cribb, Sandra Lowe and Mike Nugent and a representative of the Measure F hospital parcel tax campaign will be in attendance. The event will be held outside, just behind the main lobby at the Lodge at Sonoma. (A cash bar will be available.) The event will include brief presentations by each candidate around 6 p.m. with time after for individuals to meet and ask questions of candidates. The event is capped at 65 attendees. Register at sonomachamber.org. The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, 1325 Broadway.

Government
