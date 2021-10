For years after Kurt Cobain's death by suicide, his bandmate Dave Grohl couldn't bear to listen to the music they made together. "It used to be that years ago that I would hear a Nirvana song on the radio and turn the channel," Grohl, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I don't do that anymore. I'll go driving with my kids in the car and they'll put on Nirvana….We don't really sit around the house, talking about Nirvana all day long, but every once in a while, they'll ask me questions and I'll explain that life to them."

