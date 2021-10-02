Rays recall RHP Chris Mazza, option RHP Louis Head

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Mazza. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

We still have two days left in the regular season, so the Rays roster churn continues. Chris Mazza has been recalled from Triple-A and Louis Head has been optioned, though he’ll remain on-hand as part of the taxi squad, per the team.

Head is no stranger to the taxi squad. The 31-year-old has put together a solid rookie season with a 2.31 ERA/3.11 FIP in 35 innings of work. Head has a 23.9 percent strikeout rate, enviable 6.7 percent walk rate, and 31.1 percent groundball rate. Despite the ball getting in the air a bit too much, he’s posted a 1.5 percent home run rate.

Mazza will be available out of the bullpen for these final two regular season games. Mazza, also 31, has appeared in 13 games for the Rays, pitching to a 4.97 ERA/4.35 FIP across 25 1/3 innings.