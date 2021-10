Sunday Afternoon Update: Water samples from Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 have been dropped off at the lab, and results should be available around 4:00 PM Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lifted a boil water advisory for most of the remaining areas on the list, excluding Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2. The announcement was made Sunday morning, a day after much of Wichita’s water supply was cleared of the advisory.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO