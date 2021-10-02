CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College GameDay: Picks for Week 5

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jtiE_0cFAThdW00
Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College GameDay took place today from Athens, Georgia. The crew was on site for today’s gigantic SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks.

With a great crowd on-hand prior to a matchup with huge College Football Playoff implications, the College GameDay crew made their selections for Saturday’s games. Additionally, professional golfer Harris English joined the fun as the guest picker.

English is coming off a resounding 19-9 victory over Team Europe for the United States in the famed Ryder Cup. Additionally, English played collegially at the University of Georgia — graduating in 2011.

With English hoping to bring his recent success in the golf world to the College GameDay set, the energy of an important ranked SEC match-up was palpable. With the anticipation reaching its zenith, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit made their picks for an exciting Saturday slate.

All of GameDay’s Week 5 picks:

Arkansas at Georgia: “This defense is like college football’s version of the ’85 Bears,” stated Howard. As he picks Georgia, English agrees that his alma-mater will get the victory.

No pick from Herbstreit as he’s calling the game, but Corso decided to speak directly to Georgia’s mascot Uga for his pick. After his soliloquy, he picked the Bulldogs to get the victory today.

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: “I want to say Cincinnati — love Luke Fickell, Desmond Ridder. But there’s something about Notre Dame .. they just find ways to win at home,” stated Howard. With English and Corso in agreement, Herbstreit selected the Bearcats to pull out a victory.

Ole Miss at Alabama: “Alabama real close — take the over at 80! Alabama,” stated Corso. In one of the most anticipated games of the season, everyone is rolling with Alabama.

Florida at Kentucky: “I’m on Kentucky. I played with Coach Stoops in the Pro-AM,” stated Harris. However, English is alone in his sentiment — everyone else picked the Gators.

Auburn at LSU: “I want to see how Bo Nix plays in this game. How well can he play in dealing with all the adversity,” said Herbstreit. Evidently, the crew doesn’t believe in Nix — they’re all picking the LSU Tigers.

Baylor at Oklahoma State: “I’m going to go with Oklahoma State because I think they’re tested,” said Howard. However, Herbstreit disagrees, as he’s the lone analyst to pick Baylor.

Oregon at Stanford: “Nice putt. Oregon stays undefeated,” said Corso in response to English’s pick. While Howard, English and Corso are going with the Ducks, Herbstreit is picking a Stanford upset.

Arizona State at UCLA: “I like UCLA as well — I think Chip Kelly’s a heck of a ball coach,” stated English. It’s an easy agreement for everyone, picking the Bruins in unison.

Texas at TCU: “Close game, but Texas wins and they head into Dallas next week against Oklahoma,” stated Herbstreit. Steve Sarkisian has his believers, as the GameDay crew is picking Texas.

Michigan at Wisconsin: “I like Michigan in this one in a very close one,” said Howard. Corso agrees with Howard, but English and Herbstreit are going with Wisconsin.

College GameDay Crew Picks:

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Baylor, Stanford, UCLA, Texas, Wisconsin

Lee Corso: Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Texas, Michigan

Desmond Howard: Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Texas, Michigan

Harris English: Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Texas, Wisconsin

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
