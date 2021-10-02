CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Newcastle final score: Hwang, Raul double their pleasure

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShots: Even, 6-6 Shots on goal: Wolves, 3-2 1. Jimenez the playmaker: Raul Jimenez is still waiting on his 50th career Wolves goal but he jumped from 18 to 20 assists with his contributions to Hee-chan Hwang’s goals. He’s a classic hold-up midfielder who was often overlooked for his assist skills (and possibly his scoring) due to being on Wolves and later for his long absence following that scary cracked skull suffered versus Arsenal. There are few doubts he’s finding his best level again and right in time for Bruno Lage’s men to push up the table.

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

