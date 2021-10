An estimated 19 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2020, and almost 10 million people across the globe died of the disease. This week, researchers will explore how endothelin, an amino acid chain secreted by the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, plays a role in cancer progression and lung disease sometimes caused by cancer treatment. The researchers are meeting at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin (ET-17), hosted and organized by the American Physiological Society (APS).

