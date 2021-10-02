CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Driver killed after piece of metal falls from dump truck, pierces windshield

By Melissa Torres, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyfFb_0cFATCT700

DANVERS Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Alaska died after his car windshield was pierced by a piece of metal that had fallen from a dump truck on a Massachusetts highway.

On Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene of the accident following a report of a vehicle that had been struck by the metal debris.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska, who arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation, police said.

Vulture slams into Oklahoma trooper’s car on highway

Arrington was driving a rented 2020 Ford Fusion on a northbound section of highway in Danvers when the piece of metal — identified as a concrete screed, or a tool used to level and smooth freshly poured concrete — pierced the windshield and struck Arrington, per a news release .

Arrington was severely injured, but able to stop the vehicle in the third travel lane. First responders said Arrington had succumbed to his injuries before they arrived.

Arrington’s 68-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. She has since been released.

Police say the piece of metal fell from the back of a Ford F550 dump truck operated by a 21-year-old male working for a construction company. He has been cooperative.

An investigation is ongoing.

