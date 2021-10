If anyone deserved to be know as a breath of fresh air, it was Peggy Sue O’Donnell. While many of us (especially older folks) are hoping we leave the world a little bit better, Peggy Sue has already accomplished this. No doubt about it! One of her admirers once stated that she had the ability to wear out the horn on a UPS truck. Why? Because she had an overabundance of concern and genuine interest in people and in making their day. The lists of her accomplishments as a mother, an athlete, a referee, a fighter of cancer, etc., could go on and on, but suffice to say, she had the ability to make your day and she didn’t hold back. She went with it.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO