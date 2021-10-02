Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro
Not only will it be the first time Tom Brady squares off against his former team in Foxboro — it may also be the last, making tickets a hot commodity.
Not only will it be the first time Tom Brady squares off against his former team in Foxboro — it may also be the last, making tickets a hot commodity.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0