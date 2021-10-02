Rams vs. Cardinals: Week 4 Prediction Picks

The Los Angeles Rams have won each of the last eight meetings between them and the Arizona Cardinals. But will the Rams' recent success continue as the unbeaten Cardinals come into L.A. playing their best stretch of football in recent years?

The Rams offense has been clicking on all cylinders – specifically the duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week two times in three weeks. Meanwhile, Kupp was awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his play in September.

Early on, the Rams look poised for a deep playoff run and contenders for the Super Bowl. Although, winning the NFC West and grabbing ahold of a first-round bye would give L.A. an easier road in reaching greater heights.

One of the roadblocks in the way for L.A. is the teams in which they'll place twice a year in their division. Especially the Cardinals, who currently average more points per game than any team in the NFL.

With another intriguing matchup ahead featuring major ramifications, here are our staff predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Cardinals Week contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams enter this game having had the Cardinals number in recent meetings. However, this year's Cardinals squad looks different than what they've shown in years prior. With two top three offenses, who average over 30 points per game set to go head-to-head, this matchup will likely feature an abundance of points and one critical stop can be the difference between a win or a loss. The Rams defense has shown their speed on each level of the unit. From the get-off of the defensive lineman to the linebackers going sideline-to-sideline and the defensive backs holding ground on tight coverage, I think the Rams pull off a close one due to their defensive efforts.

Prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 31

Connor O'Brien, Writer

This game should be a lot of fun, with two hyper-talented quarterbacks dueling it out for early NFC West bragging rights. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has impressed early this season, and his dual-threat status has led the Cardinals to average the most points per game in the league at 34.3. The Rams are coming off a huge statement win over the Buccaneers and quarterback Matthew Stafford has Sean McVay’s offense reaching new heights. I believe both offenses will be able to move the ball in a high-scoring affair, but on another hand, I see the Rams defense being able to deliver key stops at crucial moments in the game. For that reason, plus the home field advantage, I think the Rams will be alone on top of the NFC West.

Prediction: Rams 38, Cardinals 30

Hunter Hodies, Writer

This game is going to be spectacular, but I would expect nothing less in the NFC West. Quarterback Kyler Murray has been electric to start the season which has many around the league buzzing about Arizona being a dark horse contender. That said, the Rams just proved that they’re definitely a full pledge contender as they took out the defending champs on their home turf. They’ll be at home for this one as well and I think that will be one of the big difference makers. As the Rams will have the L.A. crowd on their side, I'd expect the crowd noise that has come into play in the two previous home games to be a factor yet again in this one. Both teams will score their points but in the end, I see L.A. winning by a touchdown.

Prediction: Rams 41, Cardinals 34

