PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – National Public Lands Day is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park celebrated by holding its 10th annual “Art in the Park” event. City of Paterson Art Commissioner Mohamed Khalil told CBS2 about the meaning behind this chalk art competition. “It’s an annual event. I do it in partnership with the National Park. We started in 2011 when the National Park first came here, and it’s for the community and the kids. They come here and be happy, and do art, and some of the kids come and they...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO