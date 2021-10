Lone Pine is near the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area in California. FILM FESTIVALS? They can and do happen in most any place that has a screen, or that can hold a screen, or boasts a wall that can serve as a screen. Cinema celebrations regularly occur in fancy theaters, charming art houses, college campuses, and big movie palaces. But finding a festival that unfurls in a fairly remote location that has served as a vibrant and stunning backdrop, and all-around-drop, in hundreds of films? That is a lucky thing, indeed, and if that location also involves a beautiful journey, along Highway 395, and a beautiful arrival, because the Alabama Hills will greet you, oh, what joy. By now, any lover of Westerns, the Eastern Sierra, and rugged settings knows we're speaking of the...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO