Michigan State

Wisconsin's final injury report for the Michigan matchup

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Wisconsin rolls into the Michigan matchup with a relatively healthy team. The Badgers are the healthiest they have been all season, with no weekly starters out for a battle with the Wolverines.

After questions about CB Faion Hicks’ availability, he is good to go. TE Jack Eschenbach and RB Braelon Allen both missed the Notre Dame game but are both ready to roll on Saturday. Wisconsin finally has a fully healthy group of linebackers, as Mike Maskalunas is also good to go as a backup LB behind Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn.

Here is a look at the complete injury report:

