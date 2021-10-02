So Sad: The Cause Of Death For Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie Lons Revealed

More details have been released about the tragic death of Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons , who passed away on her birthday back in July of this year.

According to TMZ , the Alameda County Coroner’s Office determined the cause and manner of her death after performing an autopsy: accidental overdose from multiple drug intoxication.

This confirms what Keyshia’s brother Sam initially shared about her last day. He previously told TMZ the former reality TV star was at her home in Oakland, California when she relapsed while partying and celebrating her 61st birthday.

Keyshia wanted the world to remember Frankie for her hilarious scene-stealing jokes, bright spirit, and deep love for her family. They celebrated Frankie’s life in August with a beautiful homegoing ceremony at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Keyshia posted an assortment of pictures and videos with loved ones decked out in white and purple to say farewell with a balloon release and a dove release.

Their ups and downs together were well documented on the BET reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is starting in 2006. In an Instagram Live celebrating and toasting to her life, Keyshia joked that the fans loved Frankie even more than her. Frankie was such a breakout star that she got her own show with Keyshia’s sister, Frankie and Neffe . Both Keyshia and her family have been supportive and determined, sparing no expense to help Frankie through her journey to recovery .

Rest in peace, Frankie! Thank you for teaching us all to laugh more, judge less, and do the Frankie Leg !