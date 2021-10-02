CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

So Sad: The Cause Of Death For Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie Lons Revealed

By lexdirects
Bossip
Bossip
 8 days ago

More details have been released about the tragic death of Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons , who passed away on her birthday back in July of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLuhg_0cFAQBPL00

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

According to TMZ , the Alameda County Coroner’s Office determined the cause and manner of her death after performing an autopsy: accidental overdose from multiple drug intoxication.

This confirms what Keyshia’s brother Sam initially shared about her last day. He previously told TMZ the former reality TV star was at her home in Oakland, California when she relapsed while partying and celebrating her 61st birthday.

Keyshia wanted the world to remember Frankie for her hilarious scene-stealing jokes, bright spirit, and deep love for her family. They celebrated Frankie’s life in August with a beautiful homegoing ceremony at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Keyshia posted an assortment of pictures and videos with loved ones decked out in white and purple to say farewell with a balloon release and a dove release.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole)

Their ups and downs together were well documented on the BET reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is starting in 2006. In an Instagram Live celebrating and toasting to her life, Keyshia joked that the fans loved Frankie even more than her. Frankie was such a breakout star that she got her own show with Keyshia’s sister, Frankie and Neffe . Both Keyshia and her family have been supportive and determined, sparing no expense to help Frankie through her journey to recovery .

Rest in peace, Frankie! Thank you for teaching us all to laugh more, judge less, and do the Frankie Leg !

Comments / 182

William Sapp
8d ago

leave the drugs alone its not the drug of so long ago. it's lace with death today you snort it. you shoot it you end up being carried out in a black body bag

Reply(4)
61
xavier evans
8d ago

Don't how she died she was a loving black mother these racist bitches always try to down blacks there kids died from meth did they put that on the news

Reply(13)
83
Lovey Dovey
8d ago

Man down END of watch 07/19/2021. Your work was done.. Praise to you, you got the family back together and kept the world laughing in the process. Bless your Heart ❤. 🌹💐🌷🥂🍾

Reply
31
Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause of Death Revealed

Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been determined nearly three months after he died at the age of 23. The rising Hollywood star, who was the older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away due to fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Fuller Goldsmith Tragic Cause of Death: 'Chopped Junior' Alum's Sufferings Revealed

The winner from the fifth season of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" and former "Top Chef Junior" competitor, Fuller Goldsmith, passed away at the age of 17. According to a report by People, the production company Magical Elves confirmed that the young Chef died following a long struggle with cancer. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the company stated.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IBTimes

Anna Cardwell Is Spitting Image Of Mama June As She Debuts New Blonde Look

Anna Cardwell looked nearly identical to her mom June “Mama June” Shannon in her latest social media post where she debuted her new blonde look. The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that she decided to ditch her purple hair and go back to having blonde locks. She posted a selfie showing off her newly dyed mane and explained in the caption why she changed her hair color.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyshia Cole
districtchronicles.com

Who was Cynthia Harris and what was her cause of death?

CYNTHIA Harris was television and stage actress who was best known for her roles in the television series Edward & Mrs. Simpson. It was announced on October 6, 2021, that Harris had passed away. Who was Cynthia Harris?. As well as her work on Edward & Mrs Simpson, Harris was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Sad#Missionary#Cause Of Death#Instagram Live
hotnewhiphop.com

JT Refutes Pregnancy Rumors: "Had Me Feeling Weird About My Body"

Her romance with Lil Uzi Vert has been a hot topic for some time, but recently, JT faced rumors that she is with child. The City Girls rapper has a love-hate relationship with her internet followers as some are true fans who support her while others regularly criticize her career and personal decisions. After she recently took to the stage for a live performance, a video began to circulate and soon, the rapper faced gossip that she may be pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
thesource.com

Kehlani: “I Just Told Russ I Would Make An Album With Him…”

Kehlani teased her Instagram followers with a potential collaboration album with Russ in the works while the two partied in Las Vegas on Friday (Oct. 8). In an uploaded clip to social media, Kehlani is seen hugging on the “What They Want” rapper-producer while she says to the camera: “I just told Russ I would make an album with him in the club.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy