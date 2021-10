Last week, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 4-2. Following that loss, the Flyers won their first preseason game against the Washington Capitals. What those wins, though unrelated games, have in common are matchup discrepancies. The Bruins played their starters against Philadelphia’s bottom six, second pair, prospects, and backup goaltender. Then, the Flyers played their starting lineup, sans Carter Hart, against a Capitals team missing potent game-changers.

