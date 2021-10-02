CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company: Discard dead pigeons to avoid complaints

By James Beaty, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
 9 days ago

Oct. 2—A company Pittsburg County commissioners hired to relieve a pigeon issue at the county courthouse said using more of an avicide would get quicker results — and advised them to pick up dead birds to avoid public complaints. Commissioners recently hired Wildlife Team X of Texoma, based in Calera,...

McAlester News-Capital

Pigeons being poisoned at county courthouse

County commissioners said they had to act to address what they called a public health and safety issue at the Pittsburg County Courthouse because of the building's large pigeon population — but some city residents are upset at what they called the sight of dead and dying pigeons in the area.
MCALESTER, OK
