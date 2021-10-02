Douglas Lima 'not too sure' about split decision loss to Michael Page at Bellator 267
It should come as no surprise that Douglas Lima doesn’t agree with the judges who scored his rematch with Michael Page. On Friday, Lima found himself on the wrong end of a narrow split decision to Page, which headlined Bellator 267 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. After 15 minutes, the judges scored it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 for Page, who avenged his 2019 knockout loss to Lima in the welterweight grand prix.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Comments / 0