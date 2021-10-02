CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas Lima 'not too sure' about split decision loss to Michael Page at Bellator 267

By Simon Samano
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise that Douglas Lima doesn’t agree with the judges who scored his rematch with Michael Page. On Friday, Lima found himself on the wrong end of a narrow split decision to Page, which headlined Bellator 267 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. After 15 minutes, the judges scored it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 for Page, who avenged his 2019 knockout loss to Lima in the welterweight grand prix.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Related
Sherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima’s road to a fourth run as Bellator MMA welterweight champion begins against an opponent with whom he has grown intimately familiar. Lima will rematch Michael Page in the Bellator 267 main event on Friday at the SSE Arena in London, where he looks to improve to 2-0 in his head-to-head series between the two longtime contenders. He knocked out Page in the second round of their initial encounter at Bellator 221 in May 2019. However, Lima enters the cage on the heels of a two-fight losing streak. The 33-year-old Brazilian last appeared in the Bellator 260 headliner, where he surrendered the welterweight crown to the unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov in a five-round unanimous decision on June 11.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Michael “Venom” Page Bellator 267 Media Scrum

Former three-time BELLATOR Welterweight Champion and current No. 1-ranked contender Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-9) will square off in a much-anticipated rematch against No. 2-ranked Michael “Venom” Page (19-1) in the main event of BELLATOR MMA 267: Lima vs MVP II, this Friday, from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Michael Page Gets Very Specific In Game Plan For Lima Rematch

Bellator 267 is invading London, England, this Friday, and Michael Page intends to outstrike Douglas Lima and exact revenge after being TKO’d in 2019. The two welterweights are set to rematch in the SSE Arena in London, England. This Friday (October 1, 2021), Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) will have the opportunity to avenge his one and only loss inside the Bellator cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Page prefers Douglas Lima trilogy over title shot: 'It's a belt, who cares?'

LONDON – Believe it or not, Michael Page is not interested in getting the next title shot at 170 pounds. Despite defeating former champion Douglas Lima in the main event of Friday’s Bellator 267, and arguably becoming the No. 1 contender in the weight class, Page is not looking to be the next challenger for champion Yaroslav Amosov, despite initially stating as such during his in-ring post-fight interview. “MVP” would much rather have a trilogy bout with Lima and look for the stoppage win he was unable to get.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Page wants trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following controversial rematch

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page wants a trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following their controversial rematch at Bellator 267. Page defeated Lima via split decision in the main event of Bellator 267 in what was a three-round welterweight fight. It was a close contest for as long as it was contested, but many fans and media felt that Lima did enough to take home the decision. In the end, the judges sided with Page via split decision, but it appears as though “MVP” is not satisfied with the result. Speaking to reporters following Bellator 267, Page called for a trilogy fight with Lima to settle the score. And better yet, Page is asking Bellator to book the fight for five rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights from their Bellator 267 main event below, courtesy of Bellator MMA. Lima vs. MVP 2 took place October 1 at the SSE Arena in London, England. Michael Page (20-1) and Douglas Lima (32-10) collided in the Bellator 267 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
