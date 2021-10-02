Douglas Lima 'not too sure' about split decision loss to Michael Page at Bellator 267

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page wants a trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following their controversial rematch at Bellator 267. Page defeated Lima via split decision in the main event of Bellator 267 in what was a three-round welterweight fight. It was a close contest for as long as it was contested, but many fans and media felt that Lima did enough to take home the decision. In the end, the judges sided with Page via split decision, but it appears as though “MVP” is not satisfied with the result. Speaking to reporters following Bellator 267, Page called for a trilogy fight with Lima to settle the score. And better yet, Page is asking Bellator to book the fight for five rounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO