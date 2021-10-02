CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth set to retire after mini Vegas residency

David Lee Roth is retiring. The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022. On his final farewell with the short residency at the world-famous House...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Hard Rock#House Of Blues
